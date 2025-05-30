Vident Advisory LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,574,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,402,000 after purchasing an additional 68,061 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $60,306,000. LB Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 518,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $6,165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Millicom International Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is 144.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIGO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

