Vident Advisory LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRVN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRVN. Benchmark began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.19 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

