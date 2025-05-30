Vident Advisory LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 234,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.57 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

