Vident Advisory LLC Has $282,000 Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGRO. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,714,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,761,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 714,911 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 567,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 266,816 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRO opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $931.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.80 in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

