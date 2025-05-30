Vident Advisory LLC Invests $226,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $243,901,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,241,000 after buying an additional 4,969,073 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Yum China Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.79 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

