Vident Advisory LLC Invests $237,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $474.52 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $538.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.42.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

