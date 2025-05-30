Vident Advisory LLC Invests $240,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Get Workiva alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,250.80. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $475,628.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,352.16. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workiva

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.