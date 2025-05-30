Vident Advisory LLC Invests $281,000 in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BILL by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,879,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $99,906,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BILL by 828.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BILL by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,421,000 after purchasing an additional 852,863 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $43.31 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,331.00, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.84.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

