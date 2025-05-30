Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Flex by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $189,038.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,005.24. This represents a 10.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,566.43. This trade represents a 55.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 489,255 shares of company stock worth $19,589,788. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

