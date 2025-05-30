Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,305,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 245,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,218,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.5%

KNSL stock opened at $466.76 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.92 and a 12 month high of $531.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.98 and its 200 day moving average is $463.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.57.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

