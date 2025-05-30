Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 3,614 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Western Union by 1,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $9.32 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

