Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 3,672 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,287,000 after acquiring an additional 110,256 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after buying an additional 296,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after buying an additional 610,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 207,784 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.65 million, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 2.49. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,808.01. This represents a 9.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,591.80. This trade represents a 62.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

