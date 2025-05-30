Vident Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,612 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Archrock stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Archrock declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,060.39. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

