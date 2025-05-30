Vident Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,356 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,561,053.04. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,700,575.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

