Vident Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 7,977 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $31.20 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.98.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.