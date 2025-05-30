Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Westlake by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Westlake by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Westlake by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Westlake by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WLK

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.