Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,454,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 583,991 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,812,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TGS. Santander upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Transportadora de Gas del Sur from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

