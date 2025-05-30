Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNL opened at $15.92 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 190.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

