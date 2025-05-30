Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 772.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.90. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $80.72.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $1.71. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Articles

