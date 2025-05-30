Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCTY opened at $189.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.60.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $246.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

