Vident Advisory LLC Sells 13,435 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 3,585.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 178,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.44 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $725.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,144.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.