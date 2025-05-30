Vident Advisory LLC Sells 191 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE MC opened at $57.85 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.