Vident Advisory LLC Sells 2,568 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 1,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Silgan by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Silgan by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

