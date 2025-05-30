Vident Advisory LLC Sells 275 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,448,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,637,000 after purchasing an additional 630,255 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 197,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,207,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,088,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $94.96 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

