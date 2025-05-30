Vident Advisory LLC Sells 279 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.8%

Sanmina stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

