Vident Advisory LLC Sells 497 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,757,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 372,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,858,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 450,539 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $61,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 289,596 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

