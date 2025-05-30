Vident Advisory LLC Sells 8,608 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in UMH Properties by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in UMH Properties by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UMH Properties by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $427,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,937,684.15. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,344.40. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,826 shares of company stock worth $2,323,564. 8.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.83 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

