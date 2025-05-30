Vident Advisory LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,178.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 280,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 258,266 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.