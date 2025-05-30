Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $176.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $176.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

