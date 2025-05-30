Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMK. Hovde Group upped their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

