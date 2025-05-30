Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Valvoline by 1,004.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The business had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

