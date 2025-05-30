Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WesBanco by 668.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.91 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.73%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

