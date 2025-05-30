Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,190,000 after acquiring an additional 77,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,483,000 after acquiring an additional 109,701 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,471,000 after purchasing an additional 65,844 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $194.28 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day moving average of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 51.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.23.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
