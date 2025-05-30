Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,190,000 after acquiring an additional 77,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,483,000 after acquiring an additional 109,701 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,471,000 after purchasing an additional 65,844 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $194.28 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day moving average of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.23.

View Our Latest Report on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.