Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $408,155.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,259.20. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,134 over the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ZG opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

