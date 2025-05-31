21,000 Shares in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Entergy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

NYSE:ETR opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

