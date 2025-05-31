22,900 Shares in Everus (NYSE:ECG) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Get Everus alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth $5,939,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $16,243,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $15,304,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $8,465,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ECG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everus from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Everus from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Everus Stock Performance

ECG stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everus Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.