2,838 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Trace Wealth Advisors LLC

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in NVIDIA by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 85,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 56,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 223,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,047,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 101,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

