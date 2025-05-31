43,400 Shares in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.29% of TWFG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TWFG by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 415,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TWFG by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,011,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 71,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in TWFG by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 878,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in TWFG by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 871,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 142,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TWFG by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter.

TWFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TWFG from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of TWFG from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. TWFG, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a current ratio of 122.61.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

