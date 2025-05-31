5,296 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $644.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.57. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $653.71.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $700.95 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,989.94. This trade represents a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

