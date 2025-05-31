66,800 Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dnca Finance raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Life Time Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Life Time Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Life Time Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

