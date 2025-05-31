66,800 Shares in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dnca Finance raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Life Time Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Life Time Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Life Time Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Life Time Group Price Performance
LTH stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.
Life Time Group Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
