7,200 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.