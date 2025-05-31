8,076 Shares in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Tanger by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Tanger by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Tanger by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Tanger Increases Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 139.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

