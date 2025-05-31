8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,348 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.77% of 8X8 worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in 8X8 by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $226,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,085,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,410,997.27. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock worth $562,412 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Saturday, May 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

8X8 Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

