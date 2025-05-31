987,609 Shares in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 987,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Powerfleet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIOT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIOT. Northland Securities increased their price target on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on Powerfleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

