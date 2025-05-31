AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLVLY. UBS Group upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 0.1%

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.24.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 9.57%. Research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

