Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 28,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI opened at $259.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.05 and a 200-day moving average of $289.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

