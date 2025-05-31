American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.14. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 2,341,547 shares.

The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

