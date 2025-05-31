American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

AHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of AHR opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

