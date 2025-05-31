American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

AMWD stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $833.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.34.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $400.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 842.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

