American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.64, but opened at $59.26. American Woodmark shares last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 10,419 shares.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $400.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.39 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of $833.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.